Former Hibernians and Gzira Athleta forward Amelia Milz Simmons has joined Starlites Naxxar BC, the club has announced on Friday.

In a confirmation on their socials, the Naxxar side, who are in last place of the standings after eight games in this year’s league, said they were proud to have signed Simmons with their squad.

“Amelia brings with her a wealth of experience both locally and internationally and even represented Malta in the 2019 GSSE games.”

