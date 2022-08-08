A number of sculptures by Amelia Saint George are currently exhibited at The Phoenicia, Floriana. The sculptures are in clay, bronze and mixed media, and portray animals, which Saint George is particularly well-known for, as well as some humorous sculptures that are more closely associated with her portrait sculptures.

The connecting thread in this collection that is executed in bronze, clay and mixed media, is realism. The sculptures also offer a sense of playfulness to any space they are in. The series of sculptures titled Relaxing body, Pretty bottom and Love handles offer alternative ways of focusing on the human form; sculptures that forge a link to the ancient world of sculpture and clay vessels, with clay at times also being treated to look like the semi-precious lapis lazuli stone. This collection, in fact, adequately displays the diversity of Amelia Saint George’s work.

Dachshund, smooth coat

The Dachshund, smooth coat, is particularly remarkable – a tour de force for the sculptor – that captures the frenetic run of the dog as it balances, almost treacherously, onto its haphazard base.

Amelia Saint George has made Valletta her home, having previously lived in London and Aix-en-Provence. She is an established contemporary sculptor who has exhibited her sculptures locally and internationally and has been awarded international prizes. She is also the author of several books on diverse subjects and holds sculpting lessons in her Valletta studio.

The exhibition is open throughout the months of August and September 2022.