Abortion happens and the law is an ass. In 2018, this newspaper reported that back then it was estimated that between 300 and 400 Maltese women travel abroad to have an abortion every year. That is the same as the European average.

Yet, to date, it is a criminal offence for a Maltese citizen (a woman, of course, but also a man by virtue of complicity in committing the crime) to have an abortion. As things stand, the law is there only for the state to wash its hands and, consequently, its conscience from any association with abortion.

As many other things in this country, it is a mere whitewash. However, it’s a whitewash with consequences and, as with many other things in this country, those who have to bear the consequences are often the most vulnerable.

It has been said that, in the case when the life of the pregnant woman is in jeopardy, doctors often terminate the pregnancy to save the woman’s life. If my understanding is right, then it’s up to the doctor to choose which way to go, his motivation inspired either by compassion or his own moral compass.

Saving the woman’s life is not by right, as if her constitutional right to life and self-preservation is suspended because of her state of motherhood-to-be.

One might object that here we are talking about two lives, of mother and child, and, therefore, the question arises as to which criteria are being used to choose which one between them takes precedence when it comes to saving.

This, however, is a moral quandary with no satisfactory answer, if one is to adhere to the principle that one life equals another. An attempt at a moral solution to this dilemma would be purely ideological and, ultimately, arbitrary.

On the other hand, leaving the question unresolved between two possible courses of action leads to no action at all, which here might mean that the ultimate cost would still be loss of life, possibly of both mother and child.

In the end, what tips the balance in favour of the life of a woman is the fact that she is carrying the child within her own body. Unless she voluntarily renounces to her right to self-preservation, she cannot be denied that right, neither morally nor legally.

If the pregnancy is a threat to that self-preservation, and that doesn’t only count when she is on the verge of dying, then she should be entitled to free medical access and the necessary care even if this leads to the termination of pregnancy. Denying her such a right is wrong and undermines the whole idea that ours is a society built on the safeguarding of the rights of the individual.

With the legal disposition to allow the termination of a pregnancy, in case it becomes a threat to the woman’s life or her health, the government is only rectifying an anomaly that contradicts the state’s commitment towards safeguarding the individual’s right to self-preservation.

It is also an act of social justice: in a state of affairs where those who can afford it can buy an airline ticket to fly to have an abortion elsewhere, the state is guaranteeing to the vulnerable the protection they deserve to terminate a pregnancy that is a threat to their well-being or their very life.

The government is not opening the doors to some kind of an ‘abortion spree’, as some of its opponents want us to believe.

First of all, this idea that women “go to have an abortion” like they are going for a shopping spree is simply preposterous.

Secondly, those who say that they might agree with the termination of pregnancy if the woman’s life is threatened but oppose the idea that it be terminated because it impacts the woman’s health, thinking that mental health would be the trojan horse to excuse indiscriminate abortion, are doing a great disservice to the many campaigns, including by WHO, to remove the stigma around mental health and acknowledge that mental health is not of lesser importance than physical health.

In my opinion, this shows how narrowly ideological many of the opponents to the government’s amendment are; one cannot, on the one hand, support campaigns for mental well-being then dismiss the mental well-being of a woman as not sufficient reason for her to invoke her right to terminate a damaging pregnancy, especially when we know pregnancy can lead to states of depression that can even be suicidal.

The government is not only within its rights but is fulfilling its duty when it legislates to protect the rights of citizens, especially those most vulnerable and, therefore, in most need of protection. Calling for a referendum on this issue is completely out of place. A referendum is surely not the solution to protect a minority’s rights.

As it happens, referenda work on the principle of majority rules. A responsible government is not afraid to take decisions that protect the rights of minorities and the vulnerable, even if the majority might not agree (though, truth be told, we don’t know what the majority really thinks about the amendment in question). Unless we want democracy to be simply the tyranny of the majority.

When the Muscat administration introduced equal rights for LGBTQI+ citizens, despite the doom and gloom prophesied by the nay sayers, it did so not because the majority all of a sudden turned gay friendly but simply because it was a matter of righting a wrong that was being done to a minority. And, since then, perhaps, the majority has learned to live with the fact that being LGBTQI+ is neither a disgrace nor a threat to traditional values (whatever they are).

Perhaps the determination shown by the government to pass this amendment will also be a learning experience for some, especially when the prophesied queue of women in front of Mater Dei Hospital, feigning mental health problems to have an abortion, fails to materialise and when someone’s daughter, wife or mother has her life saved when a pregnancy gone bad is safely terminated.