A bill that will make abortion legal when a pregnant mother’s life is at serious risk was given a first reading in parliament on Monday, thus authorising its publication.

Health Minister Chris Fearne tabled the motion seeking to amend Malta’s criminal code at the end of the morning parliamentary sitting. The motion was seconded by fellow MP Michael Farrugia, who like Fearne is a doctor by profession.

The amendments, announced to the public last week, are intended to free doctors and pregnant women from the threat of criminal prosecution if a pregnancy is terminated for health-related reasons.

Currently, abortion is outlawed in all circumstances and both the doctor and mother risk jail time if they go ahead with a termination, irrespective of the reasons why.

Having been tabled, the amendments will now proceed to a second reading, during which Fearne will introduce the bill to the House, which can discuss it. The bill may be referred to parliament’s health committee for more in-depth discussion on potential amendments.

Finally, the amendments will be moved for a third reading and a vote.

The Opposition has not yet expressed an opinion on the amendments, though given the nine-seat majority that the government enjoys in parliament, any eventual vote will effectively be a formality.