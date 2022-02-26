The Malta Basketball Association have appointed Alan Kaleo Walls as their new men’s national team head coach, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The American coach fills the void left by Italian Andrea Paccarie who had led the team to the gold medal in the European Championships for Small States in 2019.

His main task with the Malta Basketball Association is to step up the men’s national team’s preparations ahead of next year’s Games of the Small States of Europe that will be held on our islands.

Walls’ first major international commitment will be this summer when he leads the men’s selection at the European Championships for Small States.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta