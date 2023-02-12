In preparation for the newly launched theatrical initiative Għanqbut f’Moħħha, heavily guided by the tenants of physical theatre, co-producers Tyrone Grima and Sharon Bezzina have invited American theatre company Piper to lead a workshop and stage a play as part of the project’s initial stages.

Għanqbut f’Moħħha is an initiative leading to a physical theatre project that will be presented in April at the Valletta Campus Theatre.

Piper Theatre Productions, which is dedicated to producing innovative and dynamic theatre, will be participating in the project’s first stages this month with a workshop on Thursday, February 16 for theatre practitioners and a play on Friday, February 17 featuring an adaptation of Guy de Maupassant’s La Mère Sauvage.

“Sharon and I have worked together several times in the past and we were looking for a new project that would somehow take us in a fresh direction and give us the opportunity to explore something new,” says Grima.

“After a long period of brainstorming, we finally found what was going to be our inspiration.”

‘La Mère Sauvage’ is being staged at the MCAST Theatre in Paola on Friday, February 17

Grima explained how they landed on one of the lesser-known short stories by Henry James and used this as a stimulus, devising a new play in Maltese called Għanqbut f’Moħħha to be held in April at the Valletta Campus Theatre.

“This work will be highly physical,” says Grima. “Joining Sharon in the cast will be Andrè Mangion (who I have just worked with on the recently staged play Bil-bieb Mitbuq), Sarah-Lee Zammit, Miguel Formosa and Bradley Cachia.”

In preparation, the co-producers invited the American theatre company Piper, whose work Bezzina and Grima had watched at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival years before. Piper will be conducting training workshops with the cast over three days.

On the fourth day of their visit to Malta, on February 16, the company will hold a public workshop for practitioners and students on how their work is influenced by the praxis of Polish theatre director Jerzy Grotowski.

An opportunity for practitioners to gain skills

The following day, on February 17, Piper will present a performance of one of their most successful works – a physical performance based on Maupassant’s La Mère Sauvage directed by Piper’s artistic director John McEneny with an original music score by Rob Parker.

“Piper’s visit to Malta is an opportunity for practitioners to gain skills and develop more awareness of what is happening in the theatre overseas,” says Grima.

“Although many practitioners are abreast of international developments since they travel regularly and watch performances online, the experience that one earns by participating in a workshop is unparalleled.”

Piper will also be sharing the dynamics, challenges and shortcomings that they have faced as they devised their physical performances. During the last part of the workshop, the company will also facilitate a space of dialogue with practitioners and performing arts students.

“Although coming from different cultural and possibly professional contexts, I firmly believe that this dialogue could be extremely healthy and beneficial for the local practitioner to discern what can be implemented in their own practice,” he says.

“I have not watched La Mère Sauvage, although I am familiar with Maupassant – the first play I directed at Spazju Kreattiv (St James in those days) was based on Maupassant’s exciting and controversial life.

“However, I have seen a lot of Piper’s work online and at the Fringe and I find their work mesmerising.

“I believe that the performance they will present locally will not be an exception. The way they express themselves physically is enjoyable and yet feels accessible. It impresses the viewer without exalting the performer. I believe this is due to the degree of humility that emerges succinctly in their work,” he concludes.

Piper Theatre Productions’ adaptation of Guy de Maupassant’s La Mère Sauvage is being staged at the MCAST Theatre in Paola on Friday, February 17. Tickets available from showshappening.com. This project is supported by the Malta Arts Fund and by MCAST.