After a career in which he achieved two top five finishes on the Tour de France, American cyclist Tejay Van Garderen announced Tuesday he will retire after the US national championships.
Van Garderen won the best young rider category as he finished fifth on the 2012 Tour de France, but lamented Tuesday that he had never quite made it to the top rank.
