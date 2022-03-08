Swieqi United women’s team were among the most active sides during the winter transfer window, bringing three new foreigners to bolster their squad ahead of the second part of the 2021/2022 MFA Women’s League.

The three players brought in by the Oranges were forwards Fernanda Peinado from Brazil and American-born Alexis Espitia. They were joined by former Venezuela U-20 Rafanny Mendoza, whose role is in the defensive department.

Espitia, 22, got the ground running quickly at the club and managed to chalk up her first Swieqi goal during last week’s crucial 3-2 victory against second-place Mġarr United.

