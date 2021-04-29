Salzburg’s American coach Jesse Marsch has agreed terms to succeed Bayern Munich-bound Julian Nagelsmann at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, German media reported Wednesday.

Wisconsin-born Marsch, 47, had “turned down Tottenham Hotspur and decided to move to Leipzig”, according to German football magazine Kicker.

The country’s most widely read newspaper Bild also claimed that Marsch had reached “an agreement in principle” with Leipzig director Oliver Mintzlaff.

A former assistant coach of the US men’s national team, Marsch has long been a rising star within Red Bull’s sprawling global football network.

The Leipzig job would be his third in charge of a Red-Bull backed club, following a three-year spell at the helm of New York Red Bulls and two years in the Salzburg dugout.

