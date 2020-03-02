Professor of Pharmacy receives highest honour by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Anthony Serracino-Inglott, professor of pharmacy at the Department of Pharmacy of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Malta has been named the recipient of the 2020 ASHP Donald E. Francke Medal by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP).

Presented 24 times since 1971, the Donald E. Francke Medal honours pharmacists who have made significant international contributions to advance pharmacy practice. Francke was a key leader of ASHP in its formative years and an innovator for clinical pharmacy. Serracino-Inglott completed a residency under the supervision of Don E. Francke and received his post-graduate Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Cincinnati, USA.

Serracino-Inglott will be presented with his award in December at the ASHP 55th Midyear Clinical Meeting in New Orleans, USA.

Professor Serracino-Inglott is a well-known and respected academic pharmacist in international pharmacy. He is a champion of clinical pharmacy practice focused on patient care and safety and is instrumental in transforming pharmacy practice in Malta, across Europe and other countries.

Serracino-Inglott is a vigorous advocate for relevant pharmacy education as a means to contribute to innovations in pharmacy practice. His research interests are in the fields of patient safety, pharmaceutical regulatory sciences, personalised medicine and pharmacy education.