The American warship USS NITZE will enter the Grand Harbour tomorrow, the US Embassy in Malta said in a statement on Friday.

The officers and crew of the vessel are expected to disembark in Malta to enjoy shore leave and take the opportunity "to immerse themselves in the cultural and historic heritage of Malta", the Embassy said.

“It is a pleasure to have the USS NITZE and her crew in Malta. The service of Commanding Officer Katie Jacobson in particular underscores the immeasurable contribution of women in America’s military, and we are happy to host her in Malta during Women’s History Month,” US Ambassador Constance J. Milstein said.

“The USS NITZE is a visual reminder of our strong partnership to keep the Mediterranean safe and an opportunity for the Armed Forces of Malta and the U.S. Navy to share their maritime expertise,” she added.

USS NITZE is an Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer with a crew of over 300 Officers and Sailors. The ship departed its homeport on July 17, 2022, for a security patrol of the Mediterranean Sea along with the GEORGE H W BUSH Carrier Strike Group.

It is named after former Secretary of the Navy Paul Nitze.