Team New Zealand reached match point in the America’s Cup Tuesday but were denied a chance to clinch the trophy when fickle winds forced the day’s second race to be abandoned.

The hosts staged a come-from-behind win in race nine to extend their lead over Luna Rossa to 6-3, needing just one more victory to seal the best-of-13 series.

But inconsistent winds meant race 10 on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour was held over until Wednesday.

“We are abandoning for the day, the breeze has gone massively left and unfortunately we can’t re-lay the course in time,” the race committee announced.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta