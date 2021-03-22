Amnesty International on Monday called on football’s global governing body FIFA to put more pressure on 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar to improve conditions for workers in the Gulf country.

Doha has made a series of reforms to its employment regulations since being selected to host next year’s tournament, which has required a vast programme of construction dependent on foreign workers.

But the rights group said Qatar was at risk of slipping backwards.

“Qatar has made a number of positive reforms in recent years, partly in response to increased scrutiny after the World Cup contract was awarded,” it said in a statement.

“But too often these are not properly implemented and thousands of migrant workers continue to be exploited and abused.”

