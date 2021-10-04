Meridianbet is one of the oldest and leading names in Eastern and Southeastern Europe when it comes to the gaming industry. Now, it will represent Malta and the rest of Europe at the global gambling fair in Las Vegas. This is the biggest event of this kind in the world, and Meridianbet will be there from October 4-7.

The Global Gaming Expo 2021 (G2E) will bring together the top 500 companies in the industry from across the world, with over 30,000 professionals attending.

The event in Las Vegas will be a unique opportunity for Meridian Gaming – a company with operations in over 30 countries in Europe and beyond – to present to the biggest and strongest gaming equipment and software developers in the world with access to the US market.

Meridianbet will demonstrate its globally most competitive products and services, including machines and betting devices, modern electronic roulettes, multi-gaming platforms, web design solutions, new casino games, along with innovative consulting and business planning expertise.

By participating in the fair, Meridianbet will have the chance to take part in numerous professional gatherings and conferences, primarily focusing on internet gambling games, the application of new technologies, as well as responsible gambling, taking into account addiction prevention and the protection of minors and players in general.

Meridian Gaming brings together the largest number of young, domestic experts – graduates from the region – who are busy developing the latest solutions in the fields of artificial intelligence, big data, video and slot game design, and digital marketing.

Despite the pandemic, Meridian Gaming has successfully launched 20 new products since March 2020, helping it cement its status as a leading company in the region when it comes to the range of games on offer to players, with live sports betting on all matches and politics and entertainment offers, too.

Disclaimer: Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.