The vibrant colours, rich traditions, and diverse culture of India came alive last weekend at The Point Shopping Mall, as the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations took centre stage in a magnificent event organized in collaboration with the High Commission of India in Malta. The event was an extraordinary showcase of Indian culture, attracting a large and enthusiastic audience, who had a delightful time immersing themselves in the festivities and exploring the essence of India.

The Amrit Mahotsav celebration, which commemorates the 75th anniversary of India's independence, proved to be an engaging platform for Maltese residents and visitors to experience the beauty and depth of Indian heritage. The day-long event featured a multitude of activities that provided a glimpse into India's cultural tapestry and traditions. Malcolm Abela Sciberras, a visitor from Ħaz-Zebbug, remarked how excited he was to have the opportunity to not only did we learn about India, but experience its delicacies and traditions.

Among the highlights of the event was the enchanting Henna Art corner, where a skilled artist adorned hands with elegant designs, fascinating visitors with the intricate patterns and symbolism behind this ancient art form. Another favorite was the presence of an Ayurveda expert practitioner, who brought a unique opportunity for participants to explore these holistic traditional Indian wellness techniques.

The cultural exhibitions offered a kaleidoscope of colours and creativity which filled the air with captivating displays showcasing India's artistic brilliance, from traditional crafts to contemporary artworks.

The celebration included a traditional Indian food tasting session which delighted taste buds and offered an enticing experience of the culinary diversity that India has to offer.

However, the event truly came to life with the vibrant folk dances from different provinces of India. Energetic performances by skilled dancers transported the audience to the various regions of India. The celebration reached its climax with an electrifying Bollywood dance along session that brought everyone together, filling the four floors at The Point with infectious enthusiasm, liveliness and laughter.

The Amrit Mahotsav event was a resounding success, fostering cultural exchange and strengthening the bond between India and Malta. In the words of the High Commissioner Gloria Gangte: “I thank The Point Shopping Mall for celebrating India’s Independence with the High Commission and the Indian Community in Malta. This is of special significance as India’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav- 75 years of Independence celebrations for 75-weeks since March 2021 will come to a close on August 15, 2023. Showcasing glimpses of Indian culture, music, dance, food and handicrafts at Malta’s premier Mall was a wonderful experience for the performers and the audience alike. It was heartening to see our friends in Malta enjoy and dance to Indian folk and Bollywood music. I once again thank the management of Point Mall for all their cooperation in bringing India to Malta.”

The management of The Point Shopping Mall extends its gratitude to the High Commission of India in Malta for their invaluable support in orchestrating this splendid event. With its commitment to promoting cultural diversity, The Point Shopping Mall actively supports events that celebrate cultures from around the world.