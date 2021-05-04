AMSM (Alf Mizzi & Sons Marketing Ltd) has concluded an agreement with Melita Business to provide all telecommunication services. In addition to covering fixed telephony, mobile and internet services, the agreement includes beneficial mobile plans and home bundles for all employees.

Malcolm Briffa, director of Business Services at Melita Ltd, said: “AMSM’s decision to choose Melita Business as their primary supplier of connectivity services is a very welcome and clear vote of confidence in Melita’s ability to deliver reliable services, dedicated support and great value for money. AMSM will be able to leverage Melita’s unrivalled network which delivers 1,000 Megabit fibre-powered internet speeds nationwide and 5G-ready mobile network. Melita Business is strengthening its position as provider of choice for business in Malta, assisting businesses ranging from SMEs to international gaming and financial institutions.” The agreement, which spans over several years, includes advanced services such as dedicated fibre internet connectivity for critical services, fixed voice SIP telephony services as well as mobile plans for staff.

The agreement includes beneficial mobile plans and home bundles for all employees

AMSM’s extensive sales and distribution team will, through access to Melita’s 5G-ready network, be able to work more effectively, particularly while visiting clients or suppliers. Additionally, the finance and administration teams will have access to a comprehensive, online, self-care portal through which they will have full visibility and control of their account.

Bryan Saliba, head of IT at AMSM, explained: “As a leader in the FMCG industry, AMSM strives to support and reinforce its market position through technology. Staying at the forefront through our digital transformation strategy is essential, more so in the circumstances brought about by COVID-19. Leveraging Melita’s state of the art infrastructure was a natural choice in achieving our objectives securely and efficiently.”

Peter Wirth, chief operations officer at AMSM, added: “With the advent of 5G and our dependency on mobility, we gave this factor additional weight when we took our decision to move with Melita, who put themselves ahead for this transition to a 5G-ready mobile network.”