Monday’s cartoon of Boris Johnson was amusing, but let’s look in our own backyard – a government led by Mischievous Muscat who protects Shifty Schembri and Mystic Mizzi.

“I’ve been to Calgary,” he squealed, when publishing the only bits of Egrant that vindicated him ‘apparently’. That’s the three-ring circus where the PM thinks he’s getting a top EU job with a smarmy Tony Blair grin. The next cartoon could be a Trump, Macron, Merkel or North Korean clown, the list is endless; the world is a totally messed-up circus.