Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for the US presidential elections on Monday, US media reported.



In a statement, Klobuchar said that she would be endorsing fellow Democratic candidate Joe Biden and would be joining him on stage at a rally in Dallas on Monday night.

Klobuchar entered the race as a largely unknown three-term senator from Minnesota. But she quickly carved out attention for herself with her sharp performance in debates with rival candidates and came third in the New Hampshire primary, beating more favoured candidates like Biden and Elizabeth Warren.



She became the second major Democratic Party candidate to quit the White House race within 24 hours, following Pete Buttigieg. Buttigieg, who is half-Maltese, said on Sunday that he would be suspending his presidential bid.



More to follow