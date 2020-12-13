Like many others before me, I have fallen in love with theatre. Through it, I have explored life and human emotion. Every show teaches me how to become a better human being.

I have always been fascinated with the way actors observe the behaviour of other humans and shape them into complex and gripping characters. This love for theatre made me want to discover the stage for myself. The new friendships, excitement and the butterflies before a performance are addictive.

I have always dreamed of going to drama school. In 2012, I remember seeing a Facebook advert by Masquerade School of Theatre Arts about a brand new two-year musical theatre course, and I knew I had to apply.

That is where it all started! That is where I realised my passion for drama and theatre was more than just a hobby. I took further training, under the tuition of Anthony Bezzina. I sat for two Trinity College of London diplomas and eventually moved to London to read for a master’s in musical theatre from Goldsmiths, University of London.

To become a better actor, I have to constantly strive to become a better human being

Auditioning and successfully getting a place in a drama school is one tough job! The entertainment industry is incredibly competitive, and getting a place in a professional school is just as challenging. I attended acting lessons with Denise Mulholland, Erica Muscat and Ian Moore, the latter through TMYT, to help train for this journey, and, after auditioning for three years in a row, I secured a place in three British schools. I cannot remember how many times I read the acceptance letters just to make sure I was not dreaming.

Then, it was decision time! Which school to go to? After long hours comparing the schools’ programmes, the East15’s MA Acting course made me realise the great theatrical opportunities and prospects it had to offer.

Although, I must admit, my gut feeling had a say in it as well! The master’s course focused on acting techniques and methodology, devising and improvisation, acting for camera and radio, and much more.

But the most valuable lesson was that for me to become a better actor, I must constantly strive to become a better human being, with stories to tell and passions to share.

Although this year came with its fair share of challenges and headaches, I can confidently look back and say that I have become a better person than the one I was last year. Finally, after eight years of hard work, I am incredibly pleased to say that I will be graduating next summer with a master’s degree in acting.

I would like to thank my parents, my loved ones and all my tutors who always believed in me and provided their constant support throughout my decisions.

A special thank you goes to the Malta Arts Scholarship for funding my master’s and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to specialise in such an amazing art.