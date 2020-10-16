Dishonest, cowardly, amoral, opportunist and oblivious of consequence.

Just some of the characteristics of the current behaviour of the Maltese government on migration, migrants and society.

Dishonest

Dishonest because it is anything but a serious attempt to discuss or debate the issue.

Dishonest because it reduces a complex issue to cheap sloganeering for no good reason other than playing to the gallery.

Dishonest because it denies Maltese people the opportunity to reflect on an important issue that needs public deliberation.

Dishonest because it is being used to deflect attention from the continued stealth of the common wealth of all Maltese in the interests of the few.

Dishonest also because it claims to be good and decisive governance while it is anything but.

Dishonest because it continuously lies.

Cowardly

Cowardly because it targets a weak and vulnerable group incapable of effectively responding.

Cowardly because it seeks to divide Maltese society in order to more effectively control it.

Cowardly because it represents the knowing misuse of power by the privileged.

Cowardly because it seeks to selectively build a hierarchy of rights to be granted to some and denied to others.

Amoral

Amoral because it displays no concern whatsoever about whether the policy and the behaviour it represents is morally right or wrong.

Amoral because it recklessly plays the race card.

Amoral because it threatens to fan the flames of hate.

Opportunist

Opportunist because it is using an important issue worthy of care and sensitivity to score cheap political and electoral points.

Opportunist because it is seeking to exploit the concerns, confusion and fear of many in society.

Opportunist because it exploits both migrants and Maltese alike.

People being shortchanged

Oblivious of consequence because it is playing cheap, short-term politics with other people’s lives.

In all of this it needs to be repeated that Malta faces unique and complex challenges on migration. It also needs repeating that the EU has failed Malta on the issue and continues to do so. It also needs repeating that on migration Malta cannot ‘go it alone’. But none of this can be invoked to justify or excuse the government of Malta reneging on its most basic of moral and legal obligations.

None of it can justify the abhorrent practice of the current regime.

The vast majority of Maltese people are infinitely better than this; they are once again being wholly shortchanged by their (mis)leaders.