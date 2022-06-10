Malta Public Transport plans to meet increased summer demand for bus services with an additional 540 daily trips to its summer schedule starting on Sunday.

The company said in a statement on Friday that 15 routes will increase in frequency to ensure a more efficient and frequent service.

Four routes will be extended to reach popular beaches, including Armier, Lapsi, Ġnejna and Blue Grotto.

The extended four routes to serve popular beaches are:

Route 49 between Valletta and Mellieħa will be extended to Armier Bay and will operate daily including at weekends.

Route 74 between Valletta and Żurrieq will be extended to Blue Grotto.

Routes 109 and 109A between Siġġiewi and Baħrija will be extended to Lapsi Bay.

Route 101 and 101B between Mġarr and Ċirkewwa will be extended to Ġnejna Bay.

The routes to operate with an increase in frequency are the following:

Route 212 between Sliema and Buġibba, which will increase its frequency to every 20 minutes on weekdays and at weekends during peak hours.

Route 221 between Buġibba and Ċirkewwa, which will increase its frequency to every 20 minutes on weekdays and at weekends during peak hours.

Route 222 between Sliema and Ċirkewwa, which will increase its frequency to every 20 minutes on weekdays and at weekends during peak hours.

Route 223 between Buġibba and Għajn Tuffieħa, which will increase its frequency to every 20 minutes on weekdays and at weekends during peak hours.

Route 225 between Sliema and Għajn Tuffieħa, which will increase its frequency to every 20 minutes on weekdays and at weekends during peak hours.

Route 322 between Mġarr and Marsalforn, which will increase its frequency to 45 minutes on weekdays and weekends during peak hours.

Night route N13 between Valletta and St. Julian’s, which will increase its frequency on Saturday and Sunday.

Tallinja Direct services, which are routes that offer a quicker connection between popular localities in Malta, will also increase this summer.

Tallinja Direct Route TD2 between Airport and St Julian’s, will restart operating with an increased frequency compared to previous years.

Tallinja Direct Route TD30 between Mġarr and Xlendi in Gozo and Route TD31 between Mġarr and Marsalforn will start operating on June 19.

Moreover, as of July 3, there will be an increase in frequency in the following routes:

Route 41 between Valletta and Ċirkewwa will increase its frequency to 20 minutes during peak times.

Route 42 between Valletta and Ċirkewwa will increase its frequency to 20 minutes during peak times.

Route 212 between Sliema and Buġibba will increase its frequency to 15 minutes during peak times.

Route 221 between Bugibba and Ċirkewwa will increase its frequency to 15 minutes during peak times.

Route 222 between Sliema and Ċirkewwa will increase its frequency to 15 minutes during peak times.

Route 53 between Valletta and Rabat will operate every 30 minutes during most of the day.

Route TD13 between Valletta and Buġibba will increase its frequency to 15 minutes during peak times and to 20 minutes during peak times on weekends.

There will also be the following changes from July 3 to coincide with the end of the scholastic year:

Route 43 between Valletta and Naxxar will operate every hour.

Route X1A from Ċirkewwa to the University of Malta will be suspended.

The price for cash tickets and contactless payments in summer is €2.

Passengers using the Tallinja card will continue to benefit from reduced rates.

Adult, student and Gozo Tallinja card holders pay 75c per trip, and child and concession Tallinja card holders pay 25c per trip, with different capping in place according to the card type.

The standard night route fares apply: €2.50 for Tallinja card users and €3 for cash tickets. Tallinja direct fares remain the same: €3 if paying cash on board the bus, €1.50 if paying with a personalised Tallinja card and free when paying with the ExplorePlus Meep card, which provides all-inclusive travel.

The schedules on bus stops are being updated in the next few days.

The company encouraged customers to download the free Tallinja app to access real-time bus arrival information for all bus stops in Malta and Gozo.