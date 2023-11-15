A comforting cup of warming tea. A tiered-stand of mouth-watering sweet and savoury treats. Breathtaking views of the beautiful blue sea. This is the kind of enchanting winter magic that The Bridge lounge bar and café, set within the five-star waterfront Radisson Blu Resort in St Julian's, is offering with its afternoon tea experiences this year. It's the perfect spot to come together with friends and family, whether it's for a relaxed get-together or to celebrate special occasions like birthdays, baby showers, or any other memorable event.

What's more, The Bridge has added an enticing new option by introducing a special Maltese afternoon tea menu that celebrates the island’s unique flavours with a variety of Maltese-inspired snacks and confections that are sure to tantalise your taste buds. Tuck into a selection of satisfying open sandwiches featuring popular locally sourced ingredients such as tomato paste and goat's cheese, crushed olives, and a traditional bigilla bean paste.

On the sweet side are orange-spiced scones, which add a zesty twist to the traditional scone Maltese pudding, apricot honey compote, date fritters, ricotta kannoli, sinizza, and more delicious options. Whether Maltese foods are already a familiar favourite or you’re new to the island's culinary traditions, this selection is an ideal choice. It's also a wonderful option to treat your international business partners during a networking session in a peaceful and elegant setting that consistently delivers top-notch service.

While the Maltese afternoon tea is a star attraction this year, The Bridge continues to offer its established range of afternoon tea experiences. The Classic option presents light-as-air finger sandwiches and freshly baked raisin scones with fresh berries and clotted cream, accompanied by fragrant teas and warming coffees. This year, the kitchen team is shaking things up further with delectable pistachio rocher and a delightful lemon and poppy seed cream cake.

For the chocoholics, the Chocolate Lovers' option is a dream come true, featuring mini chocolate muffins, chocolate and passion fruit fudge cake, and freshly baked chocolate-chip scones served with a rich chocolate sauce. And if you're in the mood for something fruity, the Berry Feast introduces raspberry cheesecake, forest berry tranche, and a berry coconut rocher, among other tasty treats. With all afternoon tea options, you can even add a glass of chilled prosecco for that extra touch of indulgence.

Afternoon tea at The Bridge starts at just €17.50 per person and is available daily from 2pm till 6pm. To make your visit even more convenient, guests benefit from free parking at the Radisson Blu Resort, ensuring that your entire afternoon is a worry-free joy. For reservations and inquiries, contact The Bridge at 2137 4894 or e-mail fb.stjulians@rdbmalta.com.