COVID-19 is a stark reminder on the fragility of life. As the pandemic started to gain traction globally, an invisible threat started to take away the lives of thousands; young and old; healthy and not. The health authorities launched response mechanisms with massive deployments going to the health sector to prepare for the worst.

Concurrently, economies started feeling the brunt too. Companies stalled, economies coming to a standstill. It all soon became a question of survival for many firms and layoffs became an inevitable reality. There is no doubt that no economy will remain unscathed and many firms will have to adapt and transform in order to survive in the new normal. The effects of COVID-19 will be long-lasting and will span across different sectors.

Seed, a new advisory firm founded by Nicky Gouder and JP Fabri, published a report that, apart from analysing the impact of COVID-19 on Malta’s economy, also presents a number of research-based recommendations and perspectives of this new normal. The report focused on a multi-disciplinary approach to understand the true impact and changes COVID-19 will bring about. Taking a broad research-based approach including a consultation process with business leaders and social partners, the report presents a number of recommendations for Malta’s economic future.

Over the coming weeks, the Times of Malta and and its online version, in collaboration with Seed, will be presenting the key highlights of the report. Looking ahead, the serialisation of the report will explore the following key highlights and themes emanating from the report.

The world responded forcefully to yet another Black Swan event: An explanation of the anatomy of the COVID-19 economic shock will be given delving into its impact on the real economy. Focus will be given to the loss of confidence and the effect of risk on economic outcomes.

Malta is well-positioned to respond, despite the challenges: The recent performance of the economy, primarily in public finance, has allowed Malta to build a fiscal buffer giving the government room for intervention. However, various sectors are going to be impacted differently and will exacerbate existing challenges. A sectoral analysis will be presented.

The long-lasting effects of COVID-19 will shape a new society: There is no doubt that this pandemic will affect humanity and society in ways that go beyond the economy. Consumer trends will change, individual well-being will be impacted, technology will play a greater part in our life and various other domains will come to terms with a new normal. The series will look into key insights from 15 of Malta’s most foremost experts and thinkers in a variety of fields.

As this is transitory, the time is right to focus on a long-term national vision: The right response to this crisis requires a multi-stakeholder and intertemporal approach. The main recommendation of the report is the need to rally behind a long-term vision for Malta. The main elements of the framework of a national vision that is being recommended will be shared.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Nicky Gouder and JP Fabri said: “We are living in unchartered territory. As we are currently in a crisis and survival mode, it would be a waste not to take this opportunity to focus on the long-term. We believe that we have an opportunity for us to take stock of the past, learn our lessons and shape a new future. Agility is key. It will determine the winners in a post-COVID-19 world.”