You may or may not know me. Once, I was the leader of Partit Demokratiku. Now, just like then, I am a busy practising doctor.

I had never dreamt of entering politics. Yet, I did. Not for personal gain. After all, if that were the case, I would have joined the Labour Party or the Nationalist Party gravy trains.

I did it because I sincerely believed the main problem in this country was the bipartisan revolving door of favours, kickbacks, omertà and nepotism that ensured the ruling political class had unbelievable sway over the political, business and personal future of far too many.

We have three national holidays that celebrate (in theory) increasing national autonomy: Independence Day on September 21, Republic Day on December 13 and Freedom Day on March 31.

However, what is the point of national autonomy if those who rule the nation have abused a constitution that makes the members of that nation increasingly subservient?

I see mayors who share a surname with me in Qala and St Julian’s, from opposing political parties (no relatives of mine, although I would be honoured to consider them so), fighting to improve and protect their communities, yet, being betrayed in broad daylight by the very parties they have given so much service to.

I see our economy under very severe threat because this current government thinks that the local clapping masses constitute the opinion of the foreign powers (yes, we are not so independent, after all) who will eventually decide our economic well-being and progress.

I see our land and its shores being raped and stolen from under our very feet with the blessing of politicians sworn to serve us

I see our so-called democracy being undermined by a rampant propaganda and brainwashing campaign. No, not only propagated by the party in power but also by that in opposition. We are the only country in democratic Europe where political parties own their own broadcast and print media.

I see the constituted and regulatory bodies manned by a majority of representatives of the government and the main opposition party. Civil society and lesser political parties are completely sidelined or handed a minimal representation. Those bodies make broadcasting decisions and decide on the rape of our country.

I have personally experienced the fact that the two main parties have absolutely no intention of relinquishing control of constitutional reform. This is with the collusion of the standing president who, I may add, has always been a member of one of the same two main parties.

I see our land and its shores being raped and stolen from under our very feet with the blessing of politicians sworn to serve us but who are only serving the interests of those at the very top of the economic pile, including themselves. The idea of denying the people of Marsascala access to their bay to give the lucky (or tax-avoiding) few a berth for their ‘pleasure boat’ is both ridiculous and discriminatory.

I see, little by little, day by day the things normal Maltese once took for granted being eroded: free access to our shores, the ability to freely enjoy our fast-diminishing countryside, a decent quality of life. I see all this.

Yet, I have decided to contest the next election. Not because I expect to win a seat or gain a place on some government board. But because I have decided to give you a choice.

I will contest under the AD/PD banner, not because that party is perfect. It is not. But, then, nor am I. I will do so because they are honest and genuinely have the well-being and preservation of this nation at heart.

If you want to continue this downward spiral into political and environmental degradation, so be it. People who know me will vouch that I respect every opinion and will be happy to engage in a respectful argument.

However, if you want to stand back and want to assess, in an unbiased way, what is wrong with Malta, then there are people like me who have and will come forward to try to break the mould and offer you an alternative choice.

Anthony Buttigieg, doctor and former leader of Partit Demokratiku