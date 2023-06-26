It is not uncommon for consumers to encounter problems when purchasing goods and services. Fortunately, most problems are resolved amicably between consumers and traders. However, there are instances where the two parties fail to agree on a suitable solution. Unresolved disputes can negatively impact both consumers and traders, causing frustration and inconvenience; thus the importance of effective redress mechanisms.

Redress mechanisms are essentially tools to ensure consumer rights are safeguarded. There are various types of such mechanisms, which include complaint procedures, arbitration, mediation, and also legal recourse.

A redress mechanism that in the past years has gained prominence is Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). This is an out-of-court redress mechanism that assists the two conflicting parties come to an understanding through the intervention of an independent neutral third party.

Two main advantages of ADR are cost and efficiency. Traditional court cases often involve lengthy legal procedures, multiple hearings and substantial legal costs. On the other hand, ADR processes focus on open communication and compromise, enabling the two conflicting parties to reach mutually acceptable solutions more efficiently. Furthermore, ADR allows the conflicting parties the possibility to shape the terms of their settlement through open dialogue.

Consumer redress is provided through a number of ADR entities that handle consumer complaints in specific service sectors. This dispute resolution mechanism is available to all EU consumers as in each EU country there are registered ADR entities that can assist consumers solve their disputes with traders out of court.

The Complaint and Conciliation Directorate at the Office for Consumer Affairs is Malta’s ADR entity. This ensures that consumers in Malta have full ADR coverage and thus access to out-of-court settlement regardless of the nature of the purchase and where the purchase was made.

For a case to be submitted for the ADR procedure, both consumers and traders have to agree to settle their dispute through ADR. The parties may, nonetheless, opt to withdraw from the ADR procedure at any stage and for any reason. If an amicable agreement is reached between the two parties, this is confirmed through a private writing.

With regard to disputes concerning purchases made online, consumers may use the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform that links all national ADR entities registered across the EU. This platform is available in all the official languages of the EU, and it serves as a single point of entry for consumers and traders seeking to settle disputes emerging from online transactions, irrespective of where the contract was concluded. In fact, this tool can also be used for domestic online purchases.

Consumers may send their complaint directly to the trader via the ODR platform through the ADR entity handling the dispute. Local consumers who require assistance in submitting a complaint through the ODR platform may contact the European Consumer Centre Malta at this link.

ADR offers a range of benefits that makes it an appealing redress mechanism for both consumers and traders. While it is cost- and time-effective, it also provides a collaborative approach to resolving disputes.

Further information about the MCCAA’s ADR system can be found through this guide. For queries, e-mail adr@mccaa.org.mt.

https://mccaa.org.mt/home/complaint

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt