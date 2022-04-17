The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was founded in 1983 and has its seat in Lausanne, Switzerland which acts as the Supreme Court for sports disputes.

CAS is arbitral, whose position at the apex of the sporting justice system enables it to set the standards for procedural fairness and good governance throughout the sporting world and provide precedents to which all sporting bodies should adhere.

Initially doubts existed with respect to how independent such a tribunal actually was. However, such doubts were settled in 1994 when CAS was re-established as an independent body to ensure that there could be no influence exerted on it by either the International Olympic Committee (IOC) or any other International Sporting Federation (ISF).

The CAS has its own set of procedural rules called the Code of Sports-related Arbitration and Mediation Rules (the CAS Code) which is updated from time to time to reflect current trends.

