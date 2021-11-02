Old churches, side chapels, typical village core houses and pathways are the subject of an exhibition by artist Twanny Darmanin, being held at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż in Mosta.

Darmanin is well known for his distinctive style of hard-edge painting in which cylindrical and spherical forms are used to assemble his figures. However, for Mixja maż-Żmien, he has decided to go back to his roots.

“My aim is to present scenes which are almost nostalgic in nature, reflecting on our quite, distinctive and historic heri­tage and allowing the viewer to slow down and breathe… Away from the chaos of our rushed daily lives and far off from the concrete jungle that is drowning out the architectural beauty and simplicity of small villages with our typical houses with bold coloured doors and rural pathways,” Darmanin says.

Mixja maż-Żmien is his second exhibition in this style following Hidden Gems, which was held last year at the Banca Giuratale in Victoria. “For the purpose of this exhibition, I depicted the imagery as precisely and accurately as possible, highlighting the beauty of the subject and conveying the same nostalgic journey I felt as the artist to the viewer,” Darmanin continues.

“The artworks as well as the location are sure to take you on a journey back to more quiet, simpler times.”

Darmanin used watercolours for the 27 works on display. However, he usually works with different mediums like acrylic, oil and soft pastels.

“I like to experiment with different techniques as art is a continuous growing journey,” the artist enthuses.

Primarily a painter, Darmanin also produces sculptures in various media. He has held a number of solo exhibitions in Malta and abroad, including in Germany, Belgium and Denmark and he is also regu­larly invited to teach the fresco art technique in Italy. Aside from his personal work, Darmanin also founded and is the president of an art NGO based in Mellieħa, which offers established as well as up-and-coming artists the possibility to express their creativity and present it to the public.

Mixja maż-Żmien is on at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż in Mosta until Friday. Opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 6 to 8.30pm and on Sundays from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8.30pm.