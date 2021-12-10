The newly established The Jesuits Church Foundation hosting this Advent and Christmas season at the Church of the Jesuits, Valletta, an artistic contemporary crib made in the traditional Baroque idiom by the established Maltese artist Chris Ebejer.

As part of its ongoing integral restoration programme of the Jesuits Church and its adjoining oratories, the Immacolata and the Onorati, the foundation is seeking to create greater space for local artists to exhibit their works at this distinguished location, steeped in history, at the very heart of Valletta.

The theatrical scene of this modern crib portrays the moment of the Adoration of the Magi. It depicts a host of angels rejoicing in celebration at the solemn moment of the arrival of the three kings. The Magi reverently present their gifts to the newborn king – gold, frankincense and myrrh.

Although this modern crib scene was created in recent years, it is a fine example of a typical baroque crib which once adorned the residences of noble European families at Christmas time.

The figures are artistically modelled in clay, and later fired in a kiln to become terracotta. They were painted and decorated in oil colours. They are also partially gilt in 23.5-carat gold. Particular attention has been given to details in the costumes of the Magi, in styles that reflect their origins from Europe, Persia and Ethiopia.

The set is created out of an antique antependium, which has been transformed into a cabinet. The niche was designed and embellished with wooden ornaments and gilded, with gold touches.

A note on the artist, Chris Ebejer

Ebejer was born in Malta in 1979. He received his artistic training in the history of Western European Art and after studying painting, he expressed his talent in figurative sculpture, with dynamic force and movement.

Chris pursued his studies and graduated in film production and direction at the New York film academy in Universal Studios at Los Angeles. In 2004, he completed with distinction the Diploma in Classical and Contemporary Design from the Sheffield School of Interior Design of New York.

During his career, he completed several public commissions, and his works are also found in private collections. In 2010, he executed the statue of Christ the King in silver, a special gift to Pope Benedict XVI on his visit to Malta. Working in his studios in Malta and Pietrasanta (Lucca), he is currently engaged in various artistic projects.

The crib is being exhibited until January 6, 2022.