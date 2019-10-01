The Philosophy Sharing Foundation is holding its monthly talk tomorrow at 7pm at the Education Ministry in Floriana (use the side entrance, facing the Phoenicia Hotel).

During the talk, Valdeli Pereira will discuss ‘Theology of liberation – An attempt of dialogue between Christianity and Marxism’ . He will describe the Latin American socio-cultural context that allowed the fruitful dialogue between Marxism and theology, which gave rise to the ‘theology of liberation’.

He will also be covering the main ideas developed by this branch of theology, as well as the protagonists involved. Special attention will be given to the way the ‘theology of liberation’ reads and interprets the Bible.

A discussion will ensue.

Pereira was born in Brazil where he obtained a degree in philosophy and theology. He has been living in Malta for the past 12 years and works as a technical writer.

The talk will be conducted in English. Everyone is invited. Admission is free of charge but donations will be appreciated since they will help the foundation to organise and improve its events.

The foundation is also holding its fourth course on the philosophy of perception today and every Tuesday between 6.30 and 8pm for the coming five weeks at the Volunteer Centre, 181, Melita Street, Valletta.

Perception is a very important subject in the area of knowledge as it helps individuals to be aware of what is going on in other people’s minds.

The course will be delivered by Fr John Avellino, a senior lecturer at the University of Malta who lectures in philosophy at the Department of Philosophy and the Faculty of Theology.

The foundation will also be selling new philosophy books at modest prices with the twofold aim of encouraging people to read further on philosophy while helping it finance some of its activities.