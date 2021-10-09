The Silence S01 is an efficient and technologically high quality 125cc-class electric scooter made by a Spanish company that is dedicated to ecological mobility. That acceleration speed is comparable to that of a 250cc motorcycle.

But that is not all. It is definitely original with a detachable 5.6kw/hr battery that incorporates a trolley and can be carted away and used as a mega power bank. This allows for a low and comfortable position for your feet and space for two helmets under the comfortable seat.

