A concept for an electric Malta bus project is set to be launched on October 11 during an exhibition in Triton Square, Floriana.

The Malta Bus Reborn concept, announced on April 1, is based on an innovative design for an electric fleet of buses, the design of which incorporates several characteristics associated with the traditional buses that were prevalent on Malta’s roads.

The idea behind the concept, proposed by architect Jonathan Mizzi and Mizzi Studio, was to combine culture and tradition with progress and sustainability, particularly in transport.

The concept has been supported by the Transport Ministry with Minister Ian Borg saying that multi-modality did not only mean avoiding the use of the private vehicle every time, choosing to walk or using a small vehicle such as the motorcycle or the bicycle, it was also public transport.

Substantial investment in public transport was made in the past few years and the government “cannot but fully support a concept that prioritises the environment and sustainability, while looking back to our departure point from our childhood".

Mr Mizzi said the design for a new electric Malta Bus celebrated the iconic legacy of its predecessors while adapting to the present through a re-design that was wholly contemporary and remarkably energy efficient.

“With their (the ministry’s) support, we believe our new bus can redefine a segment of Maltese heritage that has remained truly valued by its public."