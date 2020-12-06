Since 2001, the elegant and intrepid score of Coco Mademoiselle is as seductive as ever with each new interpretation staying true to the original theme. Today, Coco Mademoiselle is available in a brand-new variation featuring an unprecedented, sophisticated and confidential way to wear fragrance.

“L’Eau Privée, a light and delicate version of Coco Mademoiselle, is a fragrance for night, like a watercolour or a soft, hazy veil for the skin and sheets,” Olivier Polge, Chanel’s house perfumer, said.

The bottle (100ml, 50ml) is elegantly cloaked in a translucent veil. The frosted glass gives a glimpse of the warm fragrance within, while retaining an aura of mystery. L’Eau Privée is written in gold lettering, clearly asserting a confident desire to seduce in the secret intimacy of the night.

Chanel is distributed by Alfred Gera & Sons Ltd.