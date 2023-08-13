The Zammit Tabona family, together with the management of The Xara Collection, organised the sixth edition of a fundraising dinner in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza, under the patronage of Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi, at The Xara Lodge.

Guests enjoyed food prepared by the Xara catering team, paired with fine wines from Farsons and Marsovin, and were entertained by the Louise Ellul Bonici Quinet.

This year, €51,530 were collected, which will go towards the renovation of the apartments at Villa Papa Giovanni in Siġġiewi. Since the first edition of the fundraising dinner in 2017, a total of €197,380 was raised.

For the second year, guests could enjoy an exhibition by 12 artists, namely Seifert, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, Rachel Galea, Andrew Borg, Lawrence Pavia, Sophie Stilon, Paul Camilleri, Mary Depiro, Carmel Grixti, Roberta Zammit Cutajar, Lisa Hirth and Simon Fenech.

All paintings bought had 20 to 100 per cent of proceeds donated to the home. Paintings which were not sold during the night have been moved to The Xara Palace Relais & Châteaux and displayed for sale.

Director Nicola Paris said: “We are grateful to Fr Martin Micallef, Nadine Camilleri-Cassano and all the team at Id-Dar tal-Providenza for their unwavering dedication and compassion, to all companies that generously donated the prizes and those who offered their logistical support, the sponsors, The Xara Collection team and the guests.”

The sponsors were APS Bank, Seifert Systems, Malta International Airport, The Mimici Foundation, Camilleri Paris Mode, VJ Salomone, Halmann Vella, EY, PWC, The Point, Conrad Capital London, MVintage, Raico, The Concept Stadium, MUMN, GSD Marketing Ltd and Rupert Agius Pease. Various other companies and individuals also contributed to the event.