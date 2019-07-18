A Maltese night will be held tomorrow from 7.30pm in Mġarr Square. Lejla Mġarrija consists of several competitions, including that of best fruit and vegetables from over 700 products, fresh flower arrangements, best local wine, photography and others.

There will also be a fishing and agricultural display of tools and machinery, both traditional and modern, and a variety of vintage cars.

There will be folk and modern dancing, and singing on stage. The main singer will be Claudia Faniello. A variety of fruit, vegetables, Maltese food and house plants will be on sale.

For more information call 2157 2578.