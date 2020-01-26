Sopranos Hannah Bonnici and Jacqueline Yu team up to perform in an exciting event titled Beloved Soprano Arias and Duets to be held at St Augustine Priory on January 31

The concert gathers an array of arias and songs selected from different operatic works, namely from Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro and Die Zauberflöte, Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, and the Flower Duet from Delibes’ Lakme, among others. The duo will also present a number of songs, such as Vaughan Williams’s Silent Noon and Rossini’s Duetto buffo di due gatti, which is a popular song for soprano duets.

The duo will be accompanied by pianist Julia Miller, who will also provide melodious interludes.

Hannah Bonnici is a talented soprano who performs both locally and on an international level, participating in operas and recitals. Jacqueline Yu is a gifted soprano who is currently studying and performing in London, having performed at the Royal Albert Hall and the London Festival and as a soloist in Handel’s Messiah.

The concert starts at 8pm. Wine and light refreshments will be served afterwards. Proceeds from the event will go towards the restoration project of the Augustinian Monastery. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €15. Tickets may be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert or by sending an email. For more details and reservations, call 7968 0952 or e-mail baroccomalta@gmail.com.