The world-renowned Bootleg Beatles will be performing for the first time in Malta today and tomorrow at the Catholic Institute, Floriana, at 8pm.

Established in March 1980, the Beatles tribute band registered over 4,000 performances all over the world, including a US tour to commemorate The Beatles’ original US tour.

The band has shared the stage with global stars such as Oasis, Jon Bon Jovi, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, The Corrs and Iggy Pop, among others. In 2010 the band headlined the Acoustic Stage at the Glastonbury Festival.

The Bootleg Beatles are also continuously featured on different TV and radio programmes on national and international channels, such as the BBC Television and Radio.

Tickets are on sale and can be booked by calling 2180 1403 or online at www.showshappening.com/Y-Events/The-Bootleg-Beatles.