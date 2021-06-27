Corinthia Palace is collaborating with Ta’ Betta Wine Estates to present a luxury culinary and wine experience.

The one-off event, being held on Thursday, July 1, will feature a seven-course tasting menu, prepared by the award-winning Corinthia Palace culinary brigade and led by executive chef Stefan Hogan. Complementing the mouth-watering cuisine will be a selection of carefully curated fine wines from Ta’ Betta Wine Estates.

“We will present a collection of our signature dishes with innovations that make the most of the naturally vibrant flavours of our Mediterranean produce,” Hogan, who leads the award-winning culinary team at Corinthia Palace, said.

The event’s menu is set to include delicious courses such as heritage grain sourdough with Ta’ Betta olive oil; quail served with pomegranate, compressed melon and burnt fig leaf oil; and lamb rump ‘Navarin’ with Ta’ Betta dry vine smoked glazed lamb ribs, served with aubergine and lamb jus.

An occasion to celebrate our terroir through our taste buds

Each course will be enhanced by Ta’ Betta fine wines, including vintages of the oak-fermented Chardonnay Jean Parisot Malta DOK Superior, the Antonio Manoel Malta DOK Superior 2017, which is an opulent red blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, and an exquisite Syrah rosé, the Isabella Guasconi Malta DOK Superior 2020.

Ta’ Betta Wine Estates was founded by Astrid and Juanito Camilleri in 2002, becoming renowned over nearly two decades for making fine wines with personality and ageing potential at the four-hectare Malta estate in Girgenti, limits of Siġġiewi.

Corinthia Palace executive chef Steve Hogan

“I am delighted Ta’ Betta Wine Estates has been collaborating with executive chef Stefan Hogan at the Corinthia Palace to pair some of our wines to a delightful repertoire of gastronomic dishes we hope to share with our patrons,” Camilleri said. “We trust this will be an occasion to celebrate our terroir through our taste buds in a beautiful and relaxed setting.”

“Ta’ Betta Wine Estates is driven by a passion for quality and excellence that is shared by us at the Corinthia, so this unique event is the ideal opportunity to bring them together and create something new for our discerning clientele,” general manager Adrian Attard continued.

“We look forward to safely welcoming guests to a culinary experience that will blend the talents of chef Hogan and his team and the glorious vintages of Ta’ Betta, all served within the five-star setting of Corinthia Palace.”

To reserve a table, please e-mail events.palace@corinthia.com or call on 2144 0301.