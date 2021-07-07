The second edition of M.A.D − Music and Dance, happening today within the framework of the Malta International Arts Festival, features three new choreographies by dance artists Gaby Davies and Pamela Kerr set to piano works by Theodore Antoniou, Béla Bartók and Olivier Messiaen.

The music will be performed live by Konstantinos Destounis, a young Greek virtuoso who has already been invited to present concerts in prestigious venues around the world, including the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Teatro La Fenice in Venice, the Llewellyn Hall in Canberra and the Glocke Saal in Bremen.

One of the highlights of the M.A.D. programme is a new choreography by Sara Accettura featuring Moveo Dance Company set to Triple Quartet by Steve Reich.

The event will take place at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta, today at 8.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.festivals.mt/mad-music-dance. The Malta International Arts Festival runs until July 31. For the full programme, visit www.festivals.mt/miaf.