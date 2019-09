Swing Nuages are back at Cork’s Bar in Balluta Bay for their monthly gig today from 8.30pm.

Pete and Yang Yang will be serving up their finest cocktails and retro atmosphere to the tune of a fun gypsy jazz set.

Entrance is free. The event is being held at Cork’s Bar on Balluta hill, not the one in Paceville. For more information, look up Swing Nuages on Facebook.