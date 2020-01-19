On January 26 at 7.30pm, the Mediterranean Conference Centre is presenting a concert with the participation of the Nissena Philharmonic from Italy, the Italian bass/baritone Salvatore Salvaggio (who tours Europe and Asia regularly), the Maltese mezzo- soprano Christine Dalli and the Bulgarian/Maltese soprano Andriana Yordanova, conducted by one of Malta’s leading musicians, Alexei Galea Cavallazzi.

Internationally-acclaimed Maltese conductor Alexei Galea Cavallazzi. Photo: Elisa von BrockdorfF

The programme includes some of the most popular overtures and arias from works by Rossini, Bellini, Massenet, Tchaikovsky and other composers.

Ever since the Mediterranean Conference Centre started its cultural programme, it can boast not only of having supported Malta’s best talent but also a list of artists and performers who are world class, as well as tours with orchestras from Russia, Italy, Georgia and Turkey.

The MCC has also been instrumental in disseminating Maltese music and presenting Maltese artists abroad.

Renowend Italian bass baritone Salvatore Salvaggio

The opera and popular classics evening is aimed at all music lovers and, especially, opera lovers. The programme includes works like the Overture to William Tell by Rossini and La Gazza Ladra, The Polonaise from Tchaikovsky’s Onegin, arias from La Cenerentola and Don Pasquale , as well as La ci Darem la Mano from Mozart’s Don Giovanni and the famous Casta Diva by Bellini.

January 26 at 7.30pm. For tickets and more information, visit www.mcc.com.mt or call 2559 5750. The concert’s total duration is 110 minutes.