The Science in the City team, in collaboration with The Edward de Bono Institute and jazz trio Stretta Swing, are organising an evening of science research and jazz music on Wednesday at OffBeat music bar, Valletta, entitled ‘The Creative Jam: Jazz Improvisation and Idea Generation’.

The event is an innovative approach to determine whether learning some of the key principles behind jazz improvisation can refresh listeners’ minds, boost their creativity and lead to inspiration, making them come up with more inventive ideas. It forms part of a wider research experiment to determine whether improvisation jazz can make people more creative, unlock the brain’s potential and think up inventive and unique ideas.

The event is the first part of the experiment, which will be continued during the Science in the City Festival in September.

The Creative Jam jazz improvisation research event will be held on Wednesday at OffBeat, 106, Merchants Street, Valletta. Doors open at 8.30pm with the beatnik science starting at 9pm. All are invited to attend. Participation is voluntary, and any responses recorded during the event will be kept anonymous.