The Malta Cultural Institute Foundation is tomorrow presenting its grand Christmas concert in the auditorium of the Junior College in Msida at 7pm.

The first part of the evening will see the Marie Therese Vassallo Voice Studio choir and soloists singing the Cantico delle Creature di San Francesco D’Assisi. The music was composed in 1967 by Mro Frank Vassallo (1924-2000) to the original words by St Francis.

The saint was the first one to present a re-enactment of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The soloists will be soprano Claire Caruana and tenor Louis Hole, who will be accompanied by organist Michael Camilleri. The choir and soloists will be under the direction of Marie Therese Vassallo.

The Mtarfa Drama Group will be presenting their own re-enactment of the Nativity.

The Mary Jane Bellia Ballet School will perform in the second part of the evening. They will present the Christmas ballet Les Patineurs, to music by Giacomo Meyerbeer and choreography by Bellia and Emiliana Bonello.

There will also be an exhibition by members of the Marie Therese Vassallo Voice Studio, featuring paintings, sculpture, ceramics, handicrafts, Maltese lace and much more.

Everyone is invited to attend. There will be free parking in the grounds of the Junior College. The institute’s theatre has lift facilities from the parking area and from inside the college, providing easy access even for guests with special needs. A contribution at the door to help cover some of the expenses will be appreciated. For more information, call 2133 8923 or 9980 0409 or e-mail maltacultinst@gmail.com.