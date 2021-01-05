The Manoel Theatre is tomorrow dedicating a concert to German composer Richard Strauss. Performing on the night will be soprano Miriam Cauchi, pianist Maria-Elena Farrugia and cellist Simon Abdilla Joslin on the violoncello.

Cauchi will perform Strauss’s Brentano Lieder Op. 68, which is a collection of six lieder (German art songs), accompanied by Farrugia. The latter will then perform Sonata for cello and piano, Op. 6 in F Major, together with Abdilla Joslin.

Cauchi is a household name and has performed extensively in most of the important opera productions concerts happening locally over the past 25 years.

Leading local cellist Abdilla Joslin is the vice-president of ESTA(Malta) and is responsible for cello tuition at the Malta School of Music, while Farrugia is an active pianist, accompanist and teacher in Malta and Gozo, and is also one of the staff pianists at the Malta School of Music.

An Evening with Richard Strauss is taking place tomorrow, January 6, at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta at 8pm. For tickets, log on to www.teatrumanoel.org.mt, send an e-mail to bookings.mt@teatrumanoel.mt or call on 2124 6389.

Pianist Maria-Elena Farrugia. Photos: Facebook

Cellist Simon Abdilla Joslin.