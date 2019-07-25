Margaret Atwood is tomorrow launching the highly-anticipated sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale – The Testaments, which has already been shortlisted for the Booker Prize.

Spazju Kreattiv is celebrating this literary event with an exclusive live cinema broadcast, as Fane Productions presents an evening with the Canadian novelist, poet, literary critic and inventor.

The publication of Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale in 1985 and the current Emmy Award-winning TV series have created a cultural phenomenon, as handmaids have become a symbol of women’s rights and a protest against misogyny and oppression.

Live from the London stage, Atwood will be interviewed by broadcaster and author Samira Ahmed in a conversation spanning the length of Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to her seminal handmaid story, 34 years later. There will also be exclusive readings from the new book by various guests.

The broadcast will be shown live at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta tomorrow at 8.30pm. For more information, call St James Cavalier on 2122 3200 or visit www.kreattivita.org.