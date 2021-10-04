“Every artist was first an amateur,” claimed American thinker and essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson. For some artists, the spark that fuels inspiration seems to have always been there, innately so and deeply entrenched into the biography of their lives since childhood.

For other artists like Jean Dubuffet (1901-1985), the major protagonist of Art Brut, this inclination came relatively rather late in life as it was only in 1942 that he made the conscious decision to devote himself to art, thus becoming one of the major artists of the 20th century. It is never too late for one to express oneself via artistic expression, be it the visual arts, poetry, literature, music or any other art form.

Mountains and river

Frank Bonnici, a printer by profession, experienced only quite recently the embers of a call that would eventually occupy his time and become a fulfilling passion. “My business involved screen printing, a process in which art figured as well,” Bonnici says. “I was drawn to sketching in pencil since my youth. There was no computer to fall back on in those days and no internet was available for academic direction.”

"A celebration of new opportunities in the face of the adversities that life has thrown at him"

The artist experienced severe health problems which impacted his profession as a printer. Reluctantly, Bonnici had to sell his business and move on. This, coupled with the restrictions brought on by the pandemic, induced Bonnici to find new and creative ways to occupy his free time.

Still life

The internet carries a wealth of information on art and the different techniques as well as stylistic and thematic possibilities. Bonnici, the novel artist, was hooked, upon which he decided to purchase art supplies, tools and materials. This was a watershed moment for him as he could now express himself and somehow alleviate the stifling restrictions of his predicament.

“My father has always been interested in art. He paints as well. However, in my younger days, art wasn’t something that I felt I had to pursue. But, then, out of the blue, I was overwhelmed with the urge to express myself through art.”

The landscape genre was Bonnici’s first calling. His previous work made him very proficient in digital art, the screen-printing technique being second nature to him. So, besides using paint brushes and acrylics, he experimented with the digital medium, producing some very colourful pop-inspired portraits of celebrities.

“My dad calls me Mr Mouse, the computer device is like an accessory in my hand, replacing the traditional paintbrush,” Bonnici affirms with a laugh.

* * * * *

Portraits of artists, singers and others

“I like pop art a lot; it is uncanny how one can obtain a resemblance of someone through the abundance and flurry of colours. The internet comes in handy for information on pop art and what it is all about,” Bonnici enthuses.

Faces, as well as cars, are of major thematic interest for him.

John Lennon St Pope John Paul II Riverscape Abstract

Although he has used this technique for his Andy Warhol-like portraits of John Lennon, David Bowie, Whitney Houston and a whole array of music and film stars, he doesn’t limit himself to celebrities. He also portrays friends and acquaintances via this characteristic outburst of colour.

“My friend, composer Ray Agius, who is very much interested in art as well, is always ready to offer me direction and suggest ways forward. I regularly ask him for his art-related opinions. In fact, he has advised me to transpose the digital technique that I had used in portraiture to actual painting with acrylics on canvas. My first non-digital subject was St Pope John Paul II, whom I represent aglow in colour,” Bonnici continues.

“I’m happy as long as I manage to capture a resemblance and the spirit of the personage.

“My interest in art has been a work in progress and entirely coincidental. Had I not been encumbered with health issues, I would have still been involved in my printing business and wouldn’t have had the time to embark on this new passion,” he concludes.

One recalls Dubuffet’s words: “I would like people to see my work as a work of ardent celebration.”

Bonnici’s works speak out in this way too, a celebration of new opportunities in the face of the adversities that life has thrown at him.

The art exhibition by Frank Bonnici, hosted by Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone, of 27, Triq Wied il-Għasel, Mosta, opened on Friday and runs until October 16. Visit the venue’s Facebook page for opening times. COVID-19 restrictions apply.