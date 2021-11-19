Rudy Buhler Art – “The Colour Project” is announcing a solo exhibition of sculptures at Rudy Buhler Art by the Maltese artist Ċensu Fenech, a well-established and award-winning Maltese sculptor working with Maltese limestone and creating ‘free form’ sculptures.

Rudy Buhler, the gallery’s owner says: “In my view, Ċensu must be named among the great Maltese ‘free form’ sculptors of his time. Following the huge success of the first exhibition in September 2020 and due to popular demand, I am extremely pleased to show his work once again.”

Rudy Buhler Art – “The Colour Project” is an exciting art space for contemporary modern art in Marsascala.

The gallery exhibits emerging and established Maltese artists as well as renowned painters and sculptors from abroad in the premises on the harbour-front promenade at Quayside Court, 58 Triq Is-Salini in Marsascala.

The gallery aims to bring high-quality original and unique art to the public space and to provide artists with opportunities to show their skills and talents to the wider public.

Fenech’s sculptures are exhibited until the end of December. Regular opening hours of the exhibition are Wednesday to Sunday 10am-1pm and 5pm-8pm.

The opening vernissage will take place on Friday November 26 between 6pm and 10pm, in full compliance with current COVID-19 rules and regulations, i.e., a vaccination certificate is required for the evening. For more information and details, please contact rudy@rudybuhler.art or on +356 7977 1340.