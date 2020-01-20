Dione Borg’s latest exhibition, Anima, features the artist’s main interest in nudes. It revolves around the exploration and rendering of the human form via colourful compositions from life sessions.

One of Dione Borg’s nudes.

Born in 1952, Borg started his artistic career locally, studying at the Malta School of Art and can count Anton Agius, Harry Alden and Esprit Barthet among his tutors.

The exhibition is curated by Roderick Camilleri.

Anima runs at the Art Galleries, Palazzo de La Salle, Malta Society of Arts, Valletta, until January 31. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 8am to 7pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 1.30pm. Log on to www.artsmalta.org and www.dioneborg.com for more information.