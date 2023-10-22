Life is a collection of priceless moments, each deserving to be etched into our memories as a testament to our connection with people, places, and time itself. Choosing the right venue for your wedding is more than just a decision; it’s an opportunity to craft an unforgettable experience that can’t be bought or replicated. Only experienced, briefly. Exclusively. But remembered forever.

Nestled in the heart of Valletta, The National Museum of Archaeology invites you to step into history and make it your own. Housed within the majestic Auberge de Provence, a building steeped in the rich tapestry of Malta’s heritage, this venue is guaranteed to coat your special day with a veneer of class and sophistication. Originally constructed during the late 16th century, under the stewardship of Grand Master Jean l’Evesque de la Cassiere, and partially remodelled in the early 1800s, this recently restored architectural masterpiece reflects the elegance of the French Baroque style of that era.

The Baroque splendour of the Gran Salon

The venue is fit for a grand ball! The Baroque splendour of the Gran Salon with richly painted Empire frescoes, exquisite arabesque cycles, musicians’ gallery and wooden beamed ceiling exudes luxury and opulence fit for royalty. Our venue boasts seating for up to 220 guests and can accommodate 250 standing, ensuring that your celebration is as grand as your love. What’s more, we are committed to inclusivity, with facilities that are accessible by lift and wheelchair-friendly. Our amenities include bistro tables, folding tables, chairs, a projector, screen, PA system, cloakroom, and restrooms to cater to your every need.

Choosing The National Museum of Archaeology as your wedding venue is not just about celebrating your love; it’s about becoming a part of Malta’s remarkable story and creating a chapter of your own. Seize the opportunity to make your wedding day an extraordinary moment in time, a celebration of love and history intertwined. Explore the possibilities of hiring history at exclusivevenues.mt.