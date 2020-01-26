I have this picture in my mind of Adrian Hillman on the day he urgently summoned a newsroom meeting.

It was sometime post-2013 election and Daphne Caruana Galizia had written a story on her blog inferring that Allied Newspapers, of which Hillman was a managing director, was in the business pockets of the new Prime Minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri.

Hillman spent that meeting vehemently denying the story. And the picture that I have is of his face, gradually turning brighter and brighter red.

“No, I have nothing to do with Keith Schembri!” he was telling a newsroom full of journalists.

“No, honestly,” he said shutting his eyes, pausing, and stretching his right arm out, and doing a Clinton: “I do not have financial relations with that man”.

Not a single one of us that day left the meeting not convinced that there was indeed something fishy going on.

Then came March 2016 – the Panama Papers leak month.

Caruana Galizia revealed that Hillman owned secret companies in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven similar to the ones opened in Panama for Keith Schembri and for Cabinet minister Konrad Mizzi.

Over that weekend Hillman tendered his resignation from his posts of managing director and director of Allied Newspapers Limited; and chairman and director of Progress Press. He tendered his resignation two months later, in May.

By then, leaked investigative reports from the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) had uncovered a series of transactions – for some €650,000 – between the prime minister’s chief of staff and Hillman. Both denied any wrongdoing.

The transactions went back to 2011 when Hillman was entrusted with building a state-of-the-art printing press in Mrieħel for The Times. Kasco, the company owned by Schembri – then already consultant to Opposition leader Joseph Muscat gearing up for the 2013 election – had coincidentally won the tender to supply multimillion-euro machinery for the new press.

The illicit payments continued right up to 2015 when Keith Schembri was running Castille. There no explanation for the transactions except for a one liner: “editorial services”.

Hillman was immediately suspended by Allied Newspapers and the paper launched an independent inquiry.

Four months later Hillman took his former employers to court seeking compensation for, ahem, “unfair dismissal”.

In January 2017, Allied Newspapers Limited reached a private agreement with the former managing director as a result of which all litigationwas withdrawn.

This came as a shock to those who were hoping that the truth would out in the court case.

There is nothing to rejoice about Adrian Hillman’s dismissal, really

The independent inquiry was also never published.

What is interesting to note is that the minute a press statement was released about this employer-employee handshake, the first one to react was the prime minister’s very own chief of staff.

He “welcomed the news”.

“The dishonest and highly politicised campaign against me personally has been proved to be baseless,” he said.

If only we knew then, what we know now.

In the meantime, the police did not lift a finger to investigate.

Holding the FIAU report in their hands, they said they found “no reasonable suspicion of money laundering”.

Magisterial inquiries into the matter were opened by the then leader of the Opposition, but the magistrates are to this day, still taking their sweet time to reach a conclusion on the black-on-white evidence.

No longer employed at Allied, what was Hillman to do?

He certainly didn’t need to apply at Jobs Plus, because he was promptly appointed as the government’s representative on the board of trustees of that ghost university, the American University of Malta.

On inauguration day, Hillman was, erm, asked not to tour the building with the prime minister, so erm, no pictures could be snapped of the two of them and erm, because of potential PR damage.

Then, on direct order from the Office of the Prime Minister, Hillman was appointed to manage the reputation and PR of the government’s Malta Gaming Authority, the authority most sensitive to money laundering activities.

One wonders what sort of advice he gave them about reputation, maybe something on the lines of “tell prospective companies not to Google my name”?

Hillman was rarely seen at the authority offices and did not even have a desk there, but he still got €4,000 a month from our taxes. Clearly, Melvin Theuma was in good company.

So it was that Hillman went about his little life.

He lectured at the University of Malta to students about media and political communication. And he kept on tweeting using a very telling handle, @prometheus1000.

Prometheus, according to Greek mythology was the chap who stole fire from the gods and gave it to mankind.

He happily posted articles on “neutrality vs objectivity in journalism” or about the “delusions of democracy”.

And then Muscat was no more.

On Friday we woke up to the news that Hillman’s consultancy contracts with the Malta Gaming Authority, were terminated.

Digital Economy Parliamentary Secretary, Clayton Bartolo said that Hillman had been taking payments intended for a private company, through consultancies from the gaming authority.

“I’ve ordered this contract to be terminated immediately as a show of zero tolerance to potentially damaging behaviour to such a crucial industry,” Bartolo said.

Hillman was also stripped of his role and the pay cheque he got as a government nominee on the Ghost American University.

Prime Minister Robert Abela then wielded the knife a tad more: “I won’t call this a general clean up, but ...”

Interesting choice of word that ‘clean up’. Hillman might want to think twice before suing the government for “unfair dismissal”.

The truth is that now we are being told what we always knew – that Hillman is part of a gang that took over the country and ended up with the assassination of Caruana Galizia, the journalist who uncovered it.

I won’t be surprised if it turns out that he too was an “Uncle Adrian”.

But there is nothing to rejoice about Hillman’s dismissal, really.

We will only breathe a collective sigh of relief when the police take him in for interrogation, and call in again his partner in crime, Schembri.

By proxy then they have to call in the latter’s boss, Muscat.

Never has a Maltese saying iż-żejt jitla’ f’wiċċ l-ilma (truth will out) been more apt.

krischetcuti@gmail.com

Twitter: @krischetcuti