I kept asking myself one question this week. Which football team does Neville Gafà support? I’m asking because in his testimony during the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia last Wednesday, he told the judges that his neighbour and best friend, supports Manchester United but he never disclosed which team he himself supported. He said that they often go for 60-minute or 90-minute walks. And all they talk about is football.

So of course, I’m thinking:

Either Gafà does not support Man. United and every morning his neighbour, painstakingly, tries to convince him to do so or Gafà supports Man U, in which case, the two of them spend the entire 90 minute-walk – as long as a football game – analysing games minute by minute and going Ustja, rajtu x’gowl.

They never talk about anything else, these two neighbours, just football. Now, this is entirely plausible in normal circumstances.

The only time the men at home have a very lengthy conversation with each other is when discussing the merits of Juventus, their players, Ronaldo the Great, Ronaldo the Mighty, Ronaldo the Best and the coach’s decisions.

But what we’re talking about here are not just your typical random men. Gafà’s bestie and “five-minute away” neighbour is none other than Keith Schembri, who up to a couple of months ago used to be the then prime minister’s chief of staff. He also happens to be the man mentioned as a potential mastermind of the assassination of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

And Gafà is none other than a visa-schemer who worked for the Office of the Prime Minister, frequently representing Malta on government business, although we don’t know exactly what he did, because every time we asked his boss Joseph Muscat, he just frowned and jutted his chin out. So, there they go every morning, fast-walking their way through life Neville and Keith, Keith and Neville. “We just talk about football. He supports Manchester United,” Gafà insisted.

Did Keith tell Neville, how worried he was and he felt like a beżżul when he lost his mobile just as he was about to be arrested? No. “We just talk about football.”

Did Keith tell Neville how uncomfortable he was that his name was cropping up every day in the public inquiry? And did Keith tell Neville about the €5,000 a day pumped into his account from the Yorgen Fenech-owned secret company 17 Black? No. “We just talk about football.”

Did Neville tell Keith about his Libya meeting with Haithem Tjouri, the leader of a feared militia group, a man condemned by the UN Security Council for his human rights violations, including torture.

Did Neville tell Keith how, when he was on the state payroll, he tried to pocket money out of vulnerable wounded Libyans trying to get a visa to Malta?

Did Neville tell Keith what he did last summer when he went to Libya with Kenneth Camilleri – a former bodyguard of Joseph Muscat – the same Kenneth who had had a nice chat with murder middleman Melvin Theuma about the possibility of the Degorgio brothers, the executers of the assassination, being granted bail in exchange for millions?

Did they talk about their common doctor friend Adrian Vella? Or how ‘shocked’ they were that he passed a note from Keith to Yorgen while he was under arrest telling him to blame Chris Cardona?

Duh, no. All they said to each other “I nearly had a heart attack while watching that penalty! Almost called Dr Adrian!”

Apart from the football, we did get to know one other thing from his evidence given to the inquiry: that Muscat has issued Gafà with a diplomatic passport, with all the privileges and immunities and full diplomatic treatment that comes along with it. On what merits did he qualify for one? On the basis, it seems, that they went to college together back in the 1980s.

He used this diplomatic immunity, he said to do “secret work” which “saved thousands of lives” off the Libyan coast. “Malta was spared thousands of immigrants,” he said. “I would coordinate with the Libyan coastguard to have people on boats rescued.”

Mmm. Very interesting. How did this secret pact work exactly? Have his activities been logged somewhere? Did they stop the migrants before or after they had handed their life savings over to the boat owner and were packed like sardines on a boat? Did the migrants get the money back?

Did he take a cut for facilitating all this? What happened to those stopped? Where they sent to Libya’s horror-story detention centres? Are they still alive?

I suppose all we’ll get by way of answer is: “We just talk about football.”

Gafà thinks we’re all idiots. Like his mates Muscat and Schembri, he is drowning in his own lies. And it is our nation, and our children’s future, which is looking pathetically ridiculous and untrustworthy out there.

Robert Abela, the onus is on you. It is not enough that Gafà resigned from his role – you were present as Muscat’s personal advisor when all this was going on. It happened with your nod of approval. And please don’t tell us you only spoke about Manchester United.

